DNA links painter to old pizza crime

Generic of Domino's Pizza Shop at Grattan Street, Carlton in Melbourne.

A man who smashed a pizza shop glass door six years ago has finally been ordered to cough up the money for the repair bill.

Adam Paul Patrick Sargent pleaded guilty on April 14 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said the Domino’s Pizza shop on Bridge St had a glass door broken sometime between 1am and 9.30am on February 7, 2015.

He said DNA samples collected and filed by police eventually matched to Sargent.

Senior Constable Rumford said police spoke with Sargent on March 23, 2021, and the defendant admitted he used his fist against the door as he was going to the toilet.

He said Sargent told police he was intoxicated at the time.

The door cost $839.90 to repair.

Sargent, a painter, was ordered to pay a $300 fine on top of the restitution.

A conviction was recorded.