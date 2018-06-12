Menu
GYMPIE MUSIC MUSTER: Adam Brand had the house rock'n
Entertainment

'Do before you die': Gympie Muster makes must-do list

17th Mar 2018 5:12 AM | Updated: 5:12 AM
NUMBER 81 is not to be sneezed at on Queensland's Top 100 'Do before you die' list, considering the naturally incredible state we live in.

That's juts where the Gympie Music Muster has ranked on leading tourism company Experience Oz's must-do Ultimate Queensland Bucket List released this week.

Well-known favourites Whitehaven Beach in the Whitsundays, and the Gold and Sunshine Coast's theme parks top the list while lesser-known gems such as Jungle Surfing in Cape Tribulation, adventuring through Rockhampton's Capricorn Caves and exploring Brisbane's Boggo Road Gaol fill in the gaps.

The Gympie Muster met a mixture of criteria to make the cut including high numbers in web traffic statistics, customer reviews, bookings and digital exposure, which were analysed by Experience Oz over a six-year period.

Experience Oz marketing manager Matt Hobbs said alongside the common draw cards there were many 'out of the box' attractions in the Sunshine State.

"The bucket list is great for showcasing the state's wonders to our overseas and interstate visitors, but we also want to encourage Queenslanders to get out and experience new parts of the state that they may otherwise not even know existed."

He challenged locals to tick off as many places on the list as they could and if you vote for the People's Choice HERE and you could win your own bucket list experience.

