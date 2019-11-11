Menu
Poppys.
Do More Than Remember this November 11

Jann Houley, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
11th Nov 2019 11:45 AM
Legacy are encouraging the community to ‘Do More Than Remember’ and support families left behind in the lead up to November 11 this year, as the country commemorates 100 years of Remembrance Day.

The public are invited to dedicate a poppy in Legacy’s virtual popy field at www.domore.org.au until 11 November, alongside a special message of remembrance for past and present servicemen and women.

Brendan Cox, CEO of Legacy Brisbane, a veteran of Bosnia, East Timor and Afghanistan himself, said the poppy field was just another way people can pay their respects to our fallen and support their families living in our community.

“Every year, we encourage people to attend their local services and pause to remember those who have fallen,” he said.

“This year, to mark 100 years of Remembrance, we are inviting people to take a step further and do more to support the families left behind.”

Dedications to the virtual poppy field can be made for as little as $2 (tax deductible) and allow people to support the work undertaken by Legacy, which impacts the lives of more than 52,000 families across Australia in times of grief and financial hardship - providing social, financial and developmental support.

“Legacy was founded on the ultimate show of mateship - the promise given by one mate to another that he’ll look after his missus and kids if the worst should happen,” Mr Cox said.

“These courageous men and women have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, and Legacy is committed to being there to support their loved ones when they no longer can.”

To dedicate a poppy in Legacy’s virtual poppy field, or learn more about how you can ‘Do More Than Remember’ this Remembrance Day, visit www.domore.org.au

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

