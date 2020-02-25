Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CHARGED: David Weribone appeared in St George Court last week.
CHARGED: David Weribone appeared in St George Court last week.
News

‘Do not descend into drug use again or you will be locked up’

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
25th Feb 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A ST George man has been warned he will be spend time behind bars if he descends into drug use again.

David Matthew Weribone fronted St George Magistrates Court on February 18 facing a charge of failing to properly dispose of a needle and syringe.

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting told the court at 7pm on January 9, police conducted a search of a residence and found a single use syringe in Weribone’s bedroom.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island Legal Service solicitor Michael Corbin told the court Weribone had been frank and open with police during the search.

“Only a utensil was found in the search, not drugs,” he said.
Weribone pleaded guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop said Weribone was someone who could not afford to keep dabbling in drugs.

“This offence falls just outside your parole period. Do not descend into drug use again or you will be locked up,” she said.

Weribone was convicted and fined $600.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        More floodwater on its way down the Fitzroy River

        premium_icon More floodwater on its way down the Fitzroy River

        Weather The Bureau of Meteorology have issued a moderate flood warning for multiple Central Queensland river systems leading into the Fitzroy River

        REVEALED: How Rocky doctor was caught producing child porn

        premium_icon REVEALED: How Rocky doctor was caught producing child porn

        News The case of a Rocky doctor has sparked international media interest

        COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

        premium_icon COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

        News See the full list of people in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

        New lung disease hotline launched for mine workers

        premium_icon New lung disease hotline launched for mine workers

        Health The hotline will be one-stop-shop support service