Do we have an oversupply of rental housing before this development?

The rental vacancy rates for September show Central Queensland areas remain in an unhealthy phase despite improving conditions over the past quarter. REIQ

With Stockland lodging plans with the council for a Parkhurst development, there are concerns the extra supply of houses might dampen an already weak market.

Rockhampton had a rental oversupply and worst retail vacancies level last quarter and with a 126 residential lots with a further 2000 lots to be developed in future stages, this trend could continue.

Principle and owner of Mr Real Estate, Jason Raynor said Stockland's development would be about 12-18 months away from delivering housing.

"Right now there is still an oversupply of housing so hopefully in the meantime before that kicks off, we'll see that oversupply gradually filled up which will make our market strengthen," Mr Raynor said.

Pat O'Driscoll Real Estate business development manager Rebecca Trott said the Stockland development would be successful due to the city extending further north with house and land packages developed in the past almost sold out.

"The demographic of owner occupiers has changed over the past number of years, and we're seeing many first home buyers stepping into new homes rather than renovating an older home for their first home," she said.

Discussing a potential oversupply, Mayor Strelow said although council didn't directly play in the property market, they were conscious of our unoccupied homes and have been very careful not to provide incentives for further residential development while the market corrects itself.

"The Stockland development has come back to council for approval but they are moving forward in a staged approach with less than 200 lots in their first three stages," Cr Strelow said.

"They will only develop when they see the sufficient signs of life in their market."