Do we really need a Livingstone name change?

I REFER to The Morning Bulletin article in the December 5 edition wherein Bill Ludwig advises he is going for a name change from Livingstone Shire Council to Capricorn Regional Council.

In February 2014, Councillor Jan Kelly moved a motion, seconded by Cr Nigel Hutton, for council approval to proceed with an application to the Local Government minister to request a name and classification change from Livingstone Shire Council to Capricorn Coast City Council.

My question is, why now? This will be a very expensive exercise and in the light of the mountain of debt we have, namely $85 million, why is it now being promoted after sitting dormant for nearly five years?

Signage on roads, buildings, vehicles, uniforms plus stationery and any State Government requirements will be a huge addition to our debt and for what result?

Perhaps Cr Ludwig may care to fully explain what he means by "positioning Livingstone for future economic development” and "opportunities into the future”.

I think we have done very well with hundreds of millions of dollars of State and Federal funding over the past three or so years.

How does he see a name change improving this?

I understand it has been said the costs will be paid into the future.

Irrespective of when they are paid, they are still a cost to the ratepayers. I am not necessarily against a change, but I feel a lot more information and public consultation is required before spending an unknown amount of money for a dubious improvement.

The article stated the people will be consulted before a formal application is made. What sort of consultation and when?

If it relies on the ratepayers accessing the LSC website, I would suggest this will not be a comprehensive survey.

Why not an information leaflet/voting form included in the next issue of rate notices?

The council has just completed a round of community consultations and as far as I am aware, this name change item was not on the agenda, however, Bill now wants prompt action without giving much detail.

I don't believe this is good enough when changing something that has been in place for over 100 years.

The mayor appears to be spending money we don't have and I am one of many who feel we cannot continue down this path.

John Millroy OAM, Yeppoon

MAYOR BILL LUDWIG'S RESPONSE

IN 2014 the Capricorn Coast Business and Tourism group approached council stressing the importance of a name change for our Local Government area as a key driver for the future economic development of our region.

The CCBT, who at the time had over 150 business members, put forward a well-considered case that a name change was a smart and logical move to geographically identify and promote the Capricorn Coast as Central Queensland's premier coastal destination for both business and tourism investment.

A committed was subsequently given to take the CCBT proposal to the community, however it was necessary to put the matter on hold to deal with the challenges presented by TC Marcia.

With council's outstanding successes in securing more than $130 million of State and Federal funding to rebuild the shire post TC Marcia, it is both timely and logical to now advance this matter.

Council will certainly not be rushing the process however if, after appropriate community consultation, a name change is supported, council will identify the most cost-effective way for that change to happen.