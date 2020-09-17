Do you have a great idea to celebrate Australia Day 2021?

Aarnah-Marie Donovan takes the big bubble for a spin on Australia Day

ARE YOU part of a community group looking to host an Australia Day event or activity?

Rockhampton Regional Council might be able to help.

Council has opened applications for its Australia Day Community Events Grants program for 2021.

The Australia Day Community Events Grants Program is open to community groups and not-for-profit charity organisations within Rockhampton Region.

Rockhampton Regional Council Community Services spokesperson Cr Drew Wickerson said the fund was designed to help local community groups establish and run events in their own areas to celebrate Australia Day.

“This is a great way for Council to help groups host local events and activities which connect, unite and enable people to celebrate Australia Day in the way that best fits their own communities,” he said.

“Whether it’s a family fun day, a sausage sizzle, a concert in a local park or any other way of celebrating our national day, we’d love to hear from you.”

More information and application forms are available from www.rockhamptonregion.qld.gov.au/austday21 or by phoning Rockhampton Regional Council Customer Service on 4932 9000

Applications close on Friday 16 October, with applicants notified by end of November 2020.

