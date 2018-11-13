Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Do you know the indication rules on a roundabout?
Do you know the indication rules on a roundabout? Trevor Veale
Motoring

Do you know the indication rules on roundabouts?

by RACQ's Clare Hunter
13th Nov 2018 6:52 AM

FULL disclosure - I once was a prolific incorrect indicator on roundabouts and my father is to blame.

We lived in a country town where there were no traffic lights - instead there were lots and lots of roundabouts. Dad told me the rule was to only indicate as you're about exit - so naturally, myself and my Volvo 244 sedan (I know!) were a living stereotype around town.

It wasn't until I got into a heated argument with a mate in Brisbane about my indicating that I was forced to Google the rules.

Red faced, I learned that, in fact, drivers must indicate when approaching the roundabout, when planning to turn left or right and always when exiting the roundabout by using the left indicator. The shame was only mitigated by sending the link to my dad to prove he'd set me up for failure behind the wheel.

Parents usually take the lead in teaching their children how to drive but, if they've been driving for decades, it's often also been decades since they sat their own driving test.

Road rules and even etiquette have changed over time. That's why it's always worth taking a few minutes to refresh your driving knowledge online to make sure you're up to speed before you pass any bad habits onto the young drivers in your family.

There are plenty of things your children will blame you for - don't make bad driving one of them.

motoring racq road rules roundabout
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Fresh start to a new era for GKI and its traditional owners

    premium_icon Fresh start to a new era for GKI and its traditional owners

    News WATCH: Woppaburra elder says meeting the new owners was the start of a robust relationship where everyone stood to gain.

    • 13th Nov 2018 6:52 AM
    Huge $9.1M funding set to open doors for more CQUni students

    premium_icon Huge $9.1M funding set to open doors for more CQUni students

    Politics Govt funding will go towards more than 100 more student spaces

    • 13th Nov 2018 6:18 AM
    Hoon destroys $72k car in 'childish' act on sporting fields

    premium_icon Hoon destroys $72k car in 'childish' act on sporting fields

    Crime Police noticed headlights and heard engines revving on footy fields

    PM promises every banking misconduct submission will be read

    premium_icon PM promises every banking misconduct submission will be read

    Politics There is still a push for regional hearings in the Royal Commission

    Local Partners