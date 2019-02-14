Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police believe these people may have relevant information relating to a number of different crimes across Rockhampton and Yeppoon.
Police believe these people may have relevant information relating to a number of different crimes across Rockhampton and Yeppoon. MyPolice
Crime

Do you know these people on CQ's wanted list?

Maddelin McCosker
by
12th Feb 2019 1:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ROCKHAMPTON Police are seeking public help as they try to find these people.

Do you know them, do you know where they are, or do you have any information in relation to their crimes?

Police are urging the public not to approach anyone displayed in the images below but to call Policelink on 131 444.

1. QUEEN ST, YEPPOON:

Police believe these people may have relevant information relating to a number of different crimes across Rockhampton and Yeppoon.
Police believe these people may have relevant information relating to a number of different crimes across Rockhampton and Yeppoon. MyPolice

Police believe this person may be able to assist in the investigation into a recent break and enter which occurred on Friday, February 1 2019 at approximately 1.04am.

2. QUEEN ELIZABETH DR, BESERKER:

Police believe these people may have relevant information relating to a number of different crimes across Rockhampton and Yeppoon.
Police believe these people may have relevant information relating to a number of different crimes across Rockhampton and Yeppoon. MyPolice

Police believe this person may be able to assist officers in the the investigation into a recent fraud which occurred on Sunday, December 2 2018 at approximately 8.20pm.

3. AQUATIC PLACE, PARK AVENUE x 3:

Police believe these people may have relevant information relating to a number of different crimes across Rockhampton and Yeppoon.
Police believe these people may have relevant information relating to a number of different crimes across Rockhampton and Yeppoon. MyPolice

Police believe these people may have relevant information relating to a number of different crimes across Rockhampton and Yeppoon.
Police believe these people may have relevant information relating to a number of different crimes across Rockhampton and Yeppoon. MyPolice

Police believe these people may have relevant information relating to a number of different crimes across Rockhampton and Yeppoon.
Police believe these people may have relevant information relating to a number of different crimes across Rockhampton and Yeppoon. MyPolice

Police believe these pictures may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully taking away goods. The incident occurred Monday December 24, 2018 at approximately 12pm.

4. NORTHSIDE PLAZA, BERSERKER:

Police believe these people may have relevant information relating to a number of different crimes across Rockhampton and Yeppoon.
Police believe these people may have relevant information relating to a number of different crimes across Rockhampton and Yeppoon. MyPolice

Police believe the person in this picture may be able to assist them with an investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully taking away goods. The incident occurred on Tuesday January 15, 2019 at approximately 3.30pm.

5. LAKES CREEK RD, BERSERKER:

Police believe these people may have relevant information relating to a number of different crimes across Rockhampton and Yeppoon.
Police believe these people may have relevant information relating to a number of different crimes across Rockhampton and Yeppoon. MyPolice

Police believe the person in this picture may be able to assist them with the investigation into a recent stealing which occurred on Wednesday December 19, 2018 at approximately 8pm.

6. BOLSOVER ST, ROCKHAMPTON CITY:

Police believe this person in this picture may be able to assist in the investigation into a recent unlawful use of motor vehicle which occurred on Sunday December 30, 2018 at approximately 4.50pm.

7. KENT ST, ROCKHAMPTON x 2:

Police believe these people may have relevant information relating to a number of different crimes across Rockhampton and Yeppoon.
Police believe these people may have relevant information relating to a number of different crimes across Rockhampton and Yeppoon. MyPolice

Police believe these people may have relevant information relating to a number of different crimes across Rockhampton and Yeppoon.
Police believe these people may have relevant information relating to a number of different crimes across Rockhampton and Yeppoon. MyPolice

Police believe the people in these pictures may be able to assist with the investigation into a recent stealing which occurred on Saturday November 3, 2018 at 1.35am.

policelink queensland police service tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    VALENTINE'S DAY: CQ is full of secret admirers this year

    premium_icon VALENTINE'S DAY: CQ is full of secret admirers this year

    Business And read the historial story of how the day began centuries ago

    Big projects driving demand for metal from Rocky business

    premium_icon Big projects driving demand for metal from Rocky business

    News The economy is bouncing back and Greg Adams is busy.

    Former Rockhampton councillor honoured with OAM

    premium_icon Former Rockhampton councillor honoured with OAM

    News 'I put my heart and soul into those organisations'

    Gracemere drug user throws evidence into neighbour's yard

    premium_icon Gracemere drug user throws evidence into neighbour's yard

    Crime He was caught throwing away substances later found to be meth