Do you know these people on CQ's wanted list?

Police believe these people may have relevant information relating to a number of different crimes across Rockhampton and Yeppoon.

ROCKHAMPTON Police are seeking public help as they try to find these people.

Do you know them, do you know where they are, or do you have any information in relation to their crimes?

Police are urging the public not to approach anyone displayed in the images below but to call Policelink on 131 444.

1. QUEEN ST, YEPPOON:

Police believe this person may be able to assist in the investigation into a recent break and enter which occurred on Friday, February 1 2019 at approximately 1.04am.

2. QUEEN ELIZABETH DR, BESERKER:

Police believe this person may be able to assist officers in the the investigation into a recent fraud which occurred on Sunday, December 2 2018 at approximately 8.20pm.

3. AQUATIC PLACE, PARK AVENUE x 3:

Police believe these pictures may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully taking away goods. The incident occurred Monday December 24, 2018 at approximately 12pm.

4. NORTHSIDE PLAZA, BERSERKER:

Police believe the person in this picture may be able to assist them with an investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully taking away goods. The incident occurred on Tuesday January 15, 2019 at approximately 3.30pm.

5. LAKES CREEK RD, BERSERKER:

Police believe the person in this picture may be able to assist them with the investigation into a recent stealing which occurred on Wednesday December 19, 2018 at approximately 8pm.

6. BOLSOVER ST, ROCKHAMPTON CITY:

Police believe this person in this picture may be able to assist in the investigation into a recent unlawful use of motor vehicle which occurred on Sunday December 30, 2018 at approximately 4.50pm.

7. KENT ST, ROCKHAMPTON x 2:

Police believe the people in these pictures may be able to assist with the investigation into a recent stealing which occurred on Saturday November 3, 2018 at 1.35am.