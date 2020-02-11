Menu
It is alleged the man in the CCTV images keyed his victim's car.
Crime

Do you know this alleged car vandal?

Kaitlyn Smith
11th Feb 2020 3:33 PM
ROCKHAMPTON police are on the hunt for a man after he allegdly brazenly vandalised a car in broad daylight.

The alleged attack occurred last July, and today local authorities issued an appeal for information, calling for the public’s assistance after the incident was caught on CCTV.

It is alleged the man shown in the CCTV images is suspected of committing wilful damage and will be able to assist police with their investigation.

Police have alleged the man arrived at an Allenstown carpark where he exited his vehicle, an early model silver Subaru WRX with black rims, before taking a key to the victim’s car.

Police are calling for the public’s assistance to help identify the owner of this car.
It is then alleged that the man is suspected to have keyed the victim’s black Commodore which was parked on Derby Street.

Damaged caused to the vehicle started at the passenger side rear end and continued over the side doors, bonnet and across the driver’s side door.

The suspect has been described as caucasian in appearance, around 18 to 19 years of age, and about 6 foot tall.

He was wearing a black baseball cap, grey sweatshirt and black tracksuit pants at the time of the incident.

It is currently unknown whether the victim and suspect are known to each other.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.

