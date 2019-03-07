Do you know where Melissa's beloved Staffy is?

MISSING YOU: Mount Morgan resident Melissa Buckton shares the anxious moment her family couldn't find their family dog.

MELISSA Buckton and her family have spared no time searching for their beloved canine pal, Angus.

The tan Staffordshire Bull Terrier was last seen at Melissa's residence on Gordon Street in Mount Morgan (behind the town's hospital) on Valentine's Day around 10.30am.

The family believe he went missing between 10.30 am and 3.30 pm.

Melissa recalled the anxious moment when they couldn't find him.

"At first, we thought Angus had taken off because he was scared of the storm (which had occurred on the day).

"He is terrified of them (storms) but when he was still not home the next day, we were very concerned.

"Angus will rip the screens to pieces trying to get inside if we are not home and we have a storm, but the screens were not touched and he has not been seen anywhere in Mount Morgan which is very unusual in a small town.”

While the Buckton family were not quite sure yet what amount they would offer , Melissa said she'd still grant a reward for Angus' safe return "with no questions asked”.

Melissa and her family have looked everywhere to find him, including social media sites in the hope someone would come forward with information.

"We have posted on every Facebook site we can think of, even the buy and swap sites,” she said.

Angus, who had turned seven years old on February 29, is micro-chipped and desexed.

He is very missed by the Buckton family, especially for his lovely nature.

If you have any information on Angus' whereabouts, phone 0457 577 288.

