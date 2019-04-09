Do you live near Mount Archer? This announcement is for you

Brett McCarthy shared this photo of sunrise from the second Mount Archer lookout.

Brett McCarthy shared this photo of sunrise from the second Mount Archer lookout. Brett McCarthy

IF you see fire coming from Mount Archer today, don't worry it is all part of the planned burn offs.

The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service's planned burn off within the Mount Archer area from today as part of the annual hazard reduction/conservation management program for parks and forests.

As a result of the burning off, smoke may be seen in the Rockhampton area.

The QPWS says the aim of the burn is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic patter of burnt and unburnt areas.

The burn off will also help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires, and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.

The burning will run, weather permitting, from the 9th of April to the 16th.

Drivers are asked to be alert and drive to the condition as smoke may decrease visibility on the roads.