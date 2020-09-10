Menu
Do you recognise this man?

Kerri-Anne Mesner
10th Sep 2020 3:03 PM
Police are seeking information from the public to assist with the identification of a male who allegedly evaded police on September 9.

Police believe the male pictured in the image may be able to assist officers with this investigation.

Police observed a white Toyota Camry with Queensland registration plates 932 WUJ on September 9 at 3.56pm when they were on Dean Street, North Rockhampton.

Police will allege the driver of the Toyota Camry drove through two intersections with red lights and turned left onto Kerrigan Street.

Police attempted to intercept the vehicle on Kerrigan Street, however the vehicle failed to stop.

The driver has been described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, 20-30 years old with a moustache, wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts, and a blue and black cap.

Police will also allege the registration plates 932 WUJ were stolen from a vehicle at Agnes Street, The Range in February 2020.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote these reference numbers: QP2000379771, QP2001902698 within the online suspicious activity form.

