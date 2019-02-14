Do you want to win $1000 worth of scratchies?

SCRATCHIE HEAVEN: Dorothy Callaghan from The Arcade News & Casket in Rockhampton's CBD.

SCRATCHIE HEAVEN: Dorothy Callaghan from The Arcade News & Casket in Rockhampton's CBD. Jann Houley

HAS 2019 been a lucky year for you so far?

If not, never fear because you could soon turn your luck around with $1000 worth of Scratchies.

And you ask how this could be?

The Morning Bulletin is giving one lucky reader the chance to scratch away all of their worries.

Entry is open to permanent residents of the Capricornia region aged 18 years and older.

The competition will commence on Saturday before it ends on Friday, March 15.

Details on how to enter will be featured within random editions of The Morning Bulletin between this Saturday and Wednesday, March 13.

You can fill out an in-paper entry form by attaching the original purchase receipt to the entry form and address an envelope to The Morning Bulletin - 'Win $1000 Scratchies'.

Send this to PO Box 397, Rockhampton QLD 4700 or deliver to 220 Bolsover St, Rockhampton.

Also, feel free to complete an entry form online at www.themorningbulletin.com.au /competitions.

The winner will be drawn at The Morning Bulletin office at 10am on Monday, March 18 before details are published the following day.

And the prize must be collected from The Morning Bulletin office.

Good luck readers!