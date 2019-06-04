Do your bit to help the environment with toxin free products

Kaitlin Holland and Frith Petersen of Splendiwhit are holding workshops for World Environment Day on Wednesday. The shop is a healing hub, providing services and a range of handmade products.

Kaitlin Holland and Frith Petersen of Splendiwhit are holding workshops for World Environment Day on Wednesday. The shop is a healing hub, providing services and a range of handmade products. Vanessa Jarrett

WANT to learn how to make safe cleaning products without the toxins?

Retail and health services business Splendiwhit is celebrating World Environment Day tomorrow.

The workshop includes a bottle of natural cleaning solution with pure essential oils with a choice of kitchen, bathroom or toilet blend and a bottle of fizzy cleaning scrub.

It also includes a workshop for children - they will be able to design their own fabric for their very own sandwich beeswax wrap.

Food platters provided and bookings essential.

The store sells a broad range of handmade goods from local makers along with Happy Herbs, essential oil blends, crystals, natural products, environmentally friendly products and homeware.

They also offer natural and spiritual services from massages, tea leaf and oracle readings, meditation, yoga and more.

SPLENDIWHIT WORKSHOPS