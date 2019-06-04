Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kaitlin Holland and Frith Petersen of Splendiwhit are holding workshops for World Environment Day on Wednesday. The shop is a healing hub, providing services and a range of handmade products.
Kaitlin Holland and Frith Petersen of Splendiwhit are holding workshops for World Environment Day on Wednesday. The shop is a healing hub, providing services and a range of handmade products. Vanessa Jarrett
Environment

Do your bit to help the environment with toxin free products

vanessa jarrett
by
4th Jun 2019 9:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WANT to learn how to make safe cleaning products without the toxins?

Retail and health services business Splendiwhit is celebrating World Environment Day tomorrow.

The workshop includes a bottle of natural cleaning solution with pure essential oils with a choice of kitchen, bathroom or toilet blend and a bottle of fizzy cleaning scrub.

It also includes a workshop for children - they will be able to design their own fabric for their very own sandwich beeswax wrap.

Food platters provided and bookings essential.

The store sells a broad range of handmade goods from local makers along with Happy Herbs, essential oil blends, crystals, natural products, environmentally friendly products and homeware.

They also offer natural and spiritual services from massages, tea leaf and oracle readings, meditation, yoga and more.

SPLENDIWHIT WORKSHOPS

  • Make your own eco-friendly cleaning products and children design their own beeswax wraps
  • World Environment Day, June5
  • Session times: 10.30am, 3.30pm, 6.30pm
  • Phone 0488362011 or find them on facebook to book
  • 173 Campbell St, Rockhampton City
campbell st environmentally friendly splendiwhit tmbbusiness world environment day
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Full steam ahead on Rockhampton Ring Road following election

    premium_icon Full steam ahead on Rockhampton Ring Road following election

    Politics Feet under desks in Canberra means focus shifs to Ring Road and Third Bridge construction

    CWA to make a return again in community after closing down

    premium_icon CWA to make a return again in community after closing down

    Community 'It was just friendship and a nice little group'

    Livestream opens up opportunities for league talent

    premium_icon Livestream opens up opportunities for league talent

    Rugby League Players to gain more exposure with new livestream parternship

    • 4th Jun 2019 8:00 AM
    Vandals cause thousands in damage to Rocky sporting ground

    premium_icon Vandals cause thousands in damage to Rocky sporting ground

    News ASSOCIATION seeking public assistance to catch hoons