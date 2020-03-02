Doblo keeps people guessing as deadline looms

OUTSPOKEN Rockhampton businessman Dominic Doblo is keeping everyone guessing as the nominations deadline fast approaches for the 2020 local government elections.

At 3.30pm on Monday, some of Mr Doblo’s campaign signage was visible around the city but his name did not appear as an official nominee for either mayor or councillor on the Electoral Commission Queensland website.

That meant incumbent mayor Margaret Strelow had one challenger in Chris Hooper.

Incumbent councillors Neil Fisher, Cherie Rutherford, Ellen Smith, Drew Wickerson and Tony Williams had no rivals yet in their respective divisions.

With Cr Rose Swadling retiring, Division 1 is up for grabs and so far there have been nominations from Sherrie Ashton, Shane Latcham and Vince Robertson.

While in Division 7, Noeleen Horan and Donna Kirkland had nominated.

Candidate nominations close at noon on Tuesday (March 3).

The elections across Queensland’s 77 councils will be held on Saturday, March 28.