Doblo lays out election ‘victory policy’

As Rockhampton’s mayor, Dominic Doblo would focus on three policies: giving Gracemere a high school, fostering jobs in agriculture and manufacturing, and beautifying Rockhampton’s Botanic Gardens.

In an online video titled ‘victory policy’, the businessman said he would work with all levels of government to make those priorities happen.

“It’s time Gracemere had a high school,” Mr Doblo said.

“Let’s move the Capricornia School of Distance Education to Gracemere and co-locate it with the construction of a brand new high school for the Gracemere community.”

Such a plan, he said, “supports the continued growth of both schools”.

Mr Doblo said the Botanic Gardens were in need of refurbishment, having been “in a state of disrepair for years”.

“Let’s get this local icon back to its former glory and revitalise it as a first-rate recreational spot for our community and top tourist attraction,” he said.

To increase visitor numbers and improve access, he suggested moving the garden’s entrance to Blackall Street near the Yeppen Lagoon.

About the economy, Mr Doblo said his focus was on growing agriculture, partly by pushing for a single, cheap water rate.

“Abundant water supply and suitable climate places our region ins a strong position to be successful,” he said.

“I’ve been down and got back up, and I know what it’s going to take to get our great region going again. So please, give me a go as your mayor.”

He asked voters not to preference anyone on ballots, as “We want a result on Australia Day, not Easter”.