Dominic Doblo at his nursery at Doblo’s Farmers Markets.
Council News

Doblo officially nominates for mayoral position

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
21st Dec 2020 12:37 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Dominic Doblo has officially registered to run for mayor, with just an hour to spare before the nominations closed.

The ‘fruit king’ is no stranger to elections, having run in both council and state elections over the years.

He ran for mayor in the Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor in 2012, 2016 and pulled out at the last minute for this year’s council election.

Mr Doblo is well known for his opposition to the South Rockhampton Flood Levee project and wants to upgrade the CBD and sporting fields around town with the money instead.

He is also an avid advocate for the Fitzroy Gap Dam and has a passion for backing local business.

Mr Doblo was the last to nominate and there are now 17 candidates.

The election will take place on January 23 with the pre-polling to begin on January 11.

rockhampton regional council by-election 2021 rrc by-election 2021 rrcvotes rrcvotes2020
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

