Doblo officially nominates for mayoral position

Dominic Doblo has officially registered to run for mayor, with just an hour to spare before the nominations closed.

The ‘fruit king’ is no stranger to elections, having run in both council and state elections over the years.

He ran for mayor in the Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor in 2012, 2016 and pulled out at the last minute for this year’s council election.

Mr Doblo is well known for his opposition to the South Rockhampton Flood Levee project and wants to upgrade the CBD and sporting fields around town with the money instead.

He is also an avid advocate for the Fitzroy Gap Dam and has a passion for backing local business.

Mr Doblo was the last to nominate and there are now 17 candidates.

The election will take place on January 23 with the pre-polling to begin on January 11.