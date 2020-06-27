Doblos celebrate long history with Morning Bulletin

The Doblo family has enjoyed a decades-long partnership with The Morning Bulletin - in its traditional print form and later online - since Dominic’s ancestors started selling fruit and vegetables off the back of a horse-drawn cart in the 1940s.

Doblo’s Farmers markets took out a full-page ad in The Morning Bulletin’s final print edition to celebrate the connections two businesses have forged across the years and his family’s diverse number of interests.

“My grandfather opened the first Doblo’s shopfront on Main St, Park Avenue, where the health food store is now,” Dominic Doblo said.

“My father opened one in Talbot St where the laundromat stands.”

But the fruit and vegetable business was only one of the Doblo family’s many ventures.

“Somebody brought in a newspaper clipping the other day from when my Dad was heavily into sponsoring boxing in the 1980s,” Mr Doblo said.

Les Doblo

“There are also articles from my Mother’s work as a councillor and when my Dad ran for state elections.”

Doblo’s sponsored the local gardening competition a number of times, and there’s even a photo of Dominic and his brother returning from an overseas snowskiing trip.

Mr Doblo said it was through reading The Morning Bulletin he developed an interest in politics which saw him running for mayor.

He locked horns with The Morning Bulletin’s editor some times but Mr Doblo said he respected Frazer Pearce and had fond memories of visiting the print offices, checking his ad proofs, when it was located on Quay Street.

Charlie Doblo

“I worry about what the future entails without an actual newspaper, whether the younger generation will continue to debate the community’s way forward,” he said.

“Who’s going to generate discussion on the really important issues such as Rookwood Weir or the Fitzroy Gap?

“And how many people are going to miss out on friends’ funerals if they can’t read the births and deaths notices?”

Since his fresh fruit and vegetable markets moved to the current site on Lakes Creek Rd – where fruit and vegetables grew a century ago on the Commons – Mr Doblo estimates 40 per cent of his shoppers know what specials to buy because they read The Morning Bulletin ads.

As Central Queensland comes to grips with a new digital-only news media, The Morning Bulletin remains ­committed to telling the stories of its people and promoting their interests.

Here’s to another 80 years of Doblo’s fresh fruit, vegetables and landscaping supplies.