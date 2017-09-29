37°
Doblo's hands-on plan to make agriculture Rocky's priority

GROWING BUSINESS: Rockhampton businessman Dominic Doblo pictured here at his new nursery, set to open this weekend.
by Sean Fox

DOMINIC Doblo is calling for agriculture to be at the top of the agenda here in Rocky.

The Rockhampton businessman has a new farmer's market which will be officially opened tomorrow by Mayor Margaret Strelow.

His business will provide the Rockhampton community with fresh produce and plants at affordable prices.

The local landscaper said he wants Rockhampton youth to have an appreciation for growing produce.

"We've got to get our kids interested in agriculture, we've got to get agriculture grown here in this area,” he said.

Dominic, who also runs a landscaping operation, will incorporate a youth gardening program with the business.

"The kids can learn how to grow veggies, go home and grow them and then bring them back and I'll designate an area where they can set their veggies up on a table and sell them,” he said.

"It will probably be next year now because it's getting too hot.”

Dominic said the program will teach children how to run a business.

"It encourages kids to be entrepreneurs.”

Dominic shared how the business came about.

"As we were building it, I started to think what are we going to do with this so I was always going to have a nursery,” he said.

"We've had to expand it, things are going astronomically.”

In his latest business venture, Dominic has partnered with other growers.

"I've got local growers here selling their produce,” he said.

"All of our produce is straight from Bundaberg, from the growers.”

The grand opening will include free train rides and jumping castles for the kids as well as an appearance by Kenny the Clydesdale.

Doblo's Farmer's Market is located on Goodsall St in North Rockhampton, near the Rockhampton cricket grounds.

