Drone Footage Great Barrier Reef
Environment

Doco producer, conservationists ally for Reef

by DANIEL BATEMAN
6th Nov 2018 8:16 AM
A CAIRNS-BASED natural history filmmaking unit has joined forces with a conservation group to protect the Great Barrier Reef.

Award-winning marine film content producer Biopixel has announced an alliance with collaborative movement Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef to further promote and protect the natural wonder from environmental threats.

The two organisations will work together to deliver educational content to drive engagement in conservation of the Reef.

Biopixel's world-class marine cinematography and educational resources will be integrated across Citizens' new Citizens Atlas platform, which showcases projects happening along the coastline and invites people from across the globe to explore and get involved.

The new alliance will also result in Biopixel co-founder and one of Australia's most successful tech entrepreneurs, Bevan Slattery, becoming Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef's first patron.

