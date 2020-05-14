Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Smells Bad
Smells Bad
Health

Doc’s pongy solution to keep socially distanced

by Pete Martinelli
14th May 2020 12:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RURAL doctors have come up with a whiffy solution to keeping socially distanced: don't wear deodorant.

Dr John Hall, President of the Rural Doctors Association of Australia that social distancing should not be forgotten as coronavirus restrictions are eased.

He also came up with a method to maintain distancing that might seem on the nose.

"Keep your distance! You could always stop wearing deodorant; this might help others stay away from you," Dr Hall said.

Of course, he may not have had the tropical climate of the Far North in mind with that one.

For those not willing to forego roll on, there are alternatives.

Cairns Happy Herb Shop manager Jilli Manning said salt blocks would bash BO but probably not keep people away.

"It kills bacteria that causes body odour," Ms Manning said.

She joked that some of the stronger aromatherapy products would tick the box - just the thing if you wanted to clear an elevator.

"Possibly some strong patchouli would work, some essential oils, just splash it around."

Originally published as Doc's pongy solution to keep socially distanced

More Stories

coronavirus doctors health lockdown social distancing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Leading the way: National spotlight on coast property market

        premium_icon Leading the way: National spotlight on coast property market

        Property A NEW property report has named Livingstone Shire in the top 12 affordable regional areas in Australia.

        A week on from disaster: Division over mine blast response

        premium_icon A week on from disaster: Division over mine blast response

        News Both sides of government have failed to reach a bipartisan consensus on mine...

        Meth addict busted three times in eight months

        premium_icon Meth addict busted three times in eight months

        News Police were going to use a grinder to access a safe which the defendant had hidden...

        CQ economist explains implications of China’s beef dispute

        premium_icon CQ economist explains implications of China’s beef dispute

        News He doubts China is giving us the real reason why Aussie Beef Exports are being...