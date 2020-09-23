Doctor faces 166 charges for alleged bikie drug supply

The 52-year-old Brisbane doctor accused of supplying steroids and other dangerous drugs to Outlaw Motorcycle Gang members can be identified as Dr John Robert Ullman.

He has been charged with 162 counts of supplying dangerous drugs, three offences of trafficking dangerous drugs and one charge of possessing property suspected of being proceeds of an offence under the drugs misuse act.

It's understood the general practitioner worked as a skin cancer physician at a Chermside skin clinic.

Dr John Robert Ullman, who is accused of supplying drugs to outlaw motorcycle gang members.

Multiple search warrants were executed across Brisbane yesterday, including two medical practices at Fortitude Valley and Chermside.

During the search, police identified and seized items including steroids, prescription drugs and a large sum of cash.

Detectives will allege that dangerous drugs were supplied without prescription Dr Ullman directly to OMCG members to facilitate the on sale of these medications for profit.

Dr Ullman is in custody and is due to face the Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning.

The doctor was arrested and taken into custody shortly before 1.30pm yesterday by officers of the organiser crime unit.

Detective Inspector Larissa Miller of the Organised Crime Gangs Group yesterday said the unregulated use of prescription drugs causes significant community harm to people who may be inclined to abuse them.

"We will be alleging that these drugs were supplied to gang members by a medical practitioner who knew they were going to be on sold within the community for profit, she said.

"The Organised Crime Gangs group continues to target OMCG members and those who facilitate their offending, including people who hold professional positions of trust within our community."

