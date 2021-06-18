Doctor performs nearly 60 sight-restoring surgeries in Rocky

The vision of many Indigenous people is now clearer and brighter thanks to monthly visits to Rockhampton from ophthalmologist Dr Louise Robinson.

Dr Robinson, who is based on the Gold Coast, has visited Rockhampton Public Hospital five times in 2021 to help improve care and access to surgery thanks to funding from not-for-profit CheckUP’s Eye and Ear Surgical Support program and the Medical Outreach - Indigenous Chronic Disease Program.

By the end of June, Dr Robinson will have performed 58 sight-restoring surgeries, which are predominantly cataracts operations.

Her visits to the region have also made a difference in terms of wait times: in January 2020, the Rockhampton Hospital Eye Clinic had 102 adult Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander patients.

Now, the waitlist has just five patients.

“The patients I see with blurred vision have ranged from 18 to 103 years old in age and the main reason for these patient’s blurry vision is predominantly cataracts,” Dr Robinson said.

“Many of the patients are unable to drive due to their vision. This can be very isolating in the remote areas they live in, as they then become dependent upon others for even simple trips to the shops.

“It is great to be able to improve these patients’ vision and therefore their quality of life.”

Dr Robinson said she was attracted to the work by the challenge and by the stories of her patients.

She said some of the comments from her patients included that “the TV is clearer”, “colours are brighter”, and “I can see the faces of my children, grand and great grandchildren”.



The EESS program is funded by the Australian Department of Health, under the Indigenous Australians‘ Health Program, and forms part of CheckUP’s outreach services.

It aims to reduce the instances of avoidable blindness and deafness by reducing surgical wait time for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

According to National Eye Health Survey Report 2016, the prevalence of vision impairment and blindness was three times higher in Indigenous Australians compared to non-Indigenous Australians.

CheckUP CEO Ann Maree Liddy said the work undertaken through its outreach programs made a big difference to communities across Queensland.

“Our thanks go to Dr Robinson and the dedicated staff at the Rockhampton Public Hospital who have made it possible to increase the number of patients having eye surgeries,” Ms Liddy said.

“We know that cataracts are the leading cause of blindness in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and accessing this surgery is potentially life changing as it will allow people to continue to live independently in their communities.”

Originally published as Doctor performs nearly 60 sight-restoring surgeries in Rocky