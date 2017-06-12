Doctor wants bail changes to fly to India

A ROCKHAMPTON doctor who has been charged with six counts of sexual assault wants to change his bail conditions so he can fly overseas.

The doctor appeared in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday with lawyer Brian McGowran to discuss the bail application.

Mr McGowran said there were three parts of the current bail conditions the doctor was applying to change.

He said the main condition was the surrendering of his passport and restricted from flying out of Australia.

Mr McGowran said the doctor wanted to be able to fly to India to visit his father and family.

He said he was offering up the certificate and title to his house as assurance as part of the application.

Mr McGowran said the application also made reference to the doctor's two children that are Australian citizens as part offering assurance.

The bail application matter has been adjourned until Wednesday while police prosecutors consider the application.