Doctors choose rural work for clinical and social benefits

READY TO START: New doctors Raqueeb Rasul, Rhi Turley, Madeleine Storey and Alexandra Durman are four of the 36 newly graduated doctors taking part in CQHHS's intern program. INSET: CQHHS executive director of medical services Dr Julieanne Graham.

WITH a full program again this year, 36 new doctors have chosen to make Central Queensland their home as part of CQ Health's intern program.

The competitive internship program will see the doctors interning in hospitals in Rockhampton, Gladstone, Emerald, Theodore and Capricornia Coast.

CQHHS executive director of medical services Dr Julieanne Graham says the week-long training program will take the doctors through some of the basic and not-so-basic tasks that come with the job.

"We take them through a lot of the basics but also things that might be quite new to them,” she said.

"Right from basic and advanced life support skills to how to write a script within Queensland Health or how to order an x-ray.

"We are really teaching them everything they will need to know to be able to be highly functioning doctors within our health system.”

Having grown up in Central Queensland, Dr Madeleine Storey knew she wanted to work in a regional centre.

After living in Capella for most of her life, Dr Storey said smaller regional communities felt more like home than the bigger centres.

"For me, having grown up on a farm, Rocky is big enough,” she said.

"Working rurally you really get to know your patients and there is a great continuity of care.

"You get to treat people that you know, which has its own benefits and challenges as well, but you really get to know the community and you can build amazing relationships both clinically and socially.”

With lots of the new doctors keen to try their hand at working rurally, Dr Storey said it was important to attract doctors to the rural and remote parts of the country.

"I still feel there is a big need for more doctors to go rural, especially Australian-trained doctors,” she said.

"We are having to import a lot of doctors from overseas, who are great doctors, but it is pretty sad that in Australia we are having to import so many foreign-trained doctors when we have so many medical graduates of our own.”

Hoping to see a full program again next year, Dr Graham said Rockhampton was a great place for doctors to learn.

"They get an exposure to a wide range of conditions and, unlike some of the metro areas where they are competing with many other doctors for the same learning opportunities, here in regional centres it is a lot more hands-on,” she said.