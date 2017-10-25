Doctors fear anti-vax Rocky event will put kids' lives at risk

A clip from the Vaxxed film airing in Rocky on October 26.

A clip from the Vaxxed film airing in Rocky on October 26. Shayla Bulloch

DOCTORS say the lives of Central Queensland children could be left potentially "vulnerable” after a controversial anti-vax documentary is set to air in Rocky.

The film, Vaxxed: From Cover up to Catastrophe, complies information linking vaccinations and autism together and interviews a range of medical doctors, university professors, and autism specialists.

Film poster for Vaxxed Shayla Bulloch

Airing in 11 Queensland towns over the next few weeks, the film will hit Rocky on October 26.

Dr Shaun Rudd from Australian Medical Association Queensland said the film made "false and disproved links between vaccination and autism.”

Director of the film, Andrew Wakefield said he has watched the suffering of those affected by autism for 20 years and aimed to shine a light on the "dark and uncomfortable truth” to the public.

Director of Vaxxed, Andrew Wakefield. Shayla Bulloch

When it came to vaccinations, Dr Rudd said Central Queenslanders should listen to their doctors- not "dodgy documentaries.”

"This film's director is a former doctor who was struck off by the UK's General Medical Council for serious professional misconduct during his research into vaccination,” Dr Rudd said.

"His claims have been completely and repeatedly refuted by independent research and rejected by doctors around the world.

"But sadly many parents believe the misinformation peddled by the anti-vaccination movement.”

New AMA Queensland President Dr Shaun Rudd was in Rockhampton to discuss health issues affecting the region. Photo Lisa Benoit / The Morning Bulletin Lisa Benoit ROK

Dr Rudd said he feared some parents would be duped into believing the film's message and leave their children vulnerable to potentially deadly diseases such as measles and bacterial meningitis.

Since Australia's first childhood vaccinations were introduced in 1932, Dr Rudd said diseases such as diphtheria, Haemophilus influenza type b, poliomyelitis and congenital rubella have been wiped out.

"The evidence is in and it is overwhelming,” Dr Rudd said.

"Vaccination saves lives and the claims made by anti-vaccination campaigners are totally baseless.”

The Morning Bulletin has sought a response from Vaxxed bud had not received a response by time of publication

Vaxxed: From Cover up to Catastrophe will be screening from 7.30pm at a "secret location” announced to ticket holders in Rocky.

To purchase tickets to the screening click here.