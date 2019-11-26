Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man did not appear during a brief hearing in Southport Magistrates Court this morning.
The man did not appear during a brief hearing in Southport Magistrates Court this morning.
Crime

Doctor’s statement needed for ‘sugar baby’ case

by Lea Emery
26th Nov 2019 6:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DOCTOR'S statements are needed in the case of a Gold Coast businessman accused of raping "sugar babies" he had hired for sexual services.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, did not appear during a brief hearing in Southport Magistrates Court this morning.

The 58-year-old Coombabah man is charged with one count of rape and four counts of procuring sexual acts by false pretences.

The court was told this morning police were seeking additional statements for two doctors who treated the women following the alleged assaults.

It is estimated it will take until January to get those statements.

The man did not appear in court today.

The matter was adjourned to January 14 next year.

doctors rape southport magistrates court sugar baby

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Fun features for Emu Park’s multi-million dollar playground

        premium_icon REVEALED: Fun features for Emu Park’s multi-million dollar...

        News AN Alpha play tower, double flying fox and a galleon ship are just some of the features of this ‘world-class project’.

        • 26th Nov 2019 6:00 PM
        Long-term employee tragically killed at CQ mine named

        premium_icon Long-term employee tragically killed at CQ mine named

        News The company has paid respects to its valued worker

        Convenience store mooted for the CBD

        premium_icon Convenience store mooted for the CBD

        News The store would provide CBD workers and residences with small goods.

        Shell is no more: Work underway at music bowl site

        premium_icon Shell is no more: Work underway at music bowl site

        News All going well the Carols by Candelight will still be held at the venue on Saturday...