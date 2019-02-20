Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
378 people attended the emergency department of Gladstone Hospital with symptoms of a heart attack.
378 people attended the emergency department of Gladstone Hospital with symptoms of a heart attack. lenetstan
News

Doctor's tips on how to avoid heart attacks

Mark Zita
by
20th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DOCTORS are urging Gladstone to keep up with healthy activity after a high amount of heart attack symptoms.

From August 1, 2018 to January 31, 2019, 378 people attended the emergency department of Gladstone Hospital with symptoms of a heart attack.

Of those, 179 were admitted to hospital, with five transferring to another facility.

Director of Medicine Dr Darren Bowles said people should start with the basics.

"Smokers must kick their habit and everyone would benefit from a healthy balanced diet," Dr Bowles said.

Regular exercise can also reduce risk. "Even 10 minutes of exercise daily has been shown to be beneficial,he said.

People with a family history are asked to see their GP for regular monitoring.

gladstone region heart attacks queensland health
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    More choice for casual mine workers on the horizon

    premium_icon More choice for casual mine workers on the horizon

    News Capricornia MP Michelle Landry says the new policy will deliver far greater flexibility, fairness and better job opportunities for casual mine workers.

    Adani rejects final findings of controversial finch report

    premium_icon Adani rejects final findings of controversial finch report

    Environment Claims the department which conducted the review ignored feedback

    Busted for 'same model' race along Yaamba Rd

    premium_icon Busted for 'same model' race along Yaamba Rd

    Crime The drivers of the two Ford Falcons nodded to each other

    • 20th Feb 2019 7:00 AM