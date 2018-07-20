‘People will die’ under pharmacy scheme

Pharmacists believe they should be able to take over some of the duties currently carried out by doctors.

Pharmacists believe they should be able to take over some of the duties currently carried out by doctors.

QUEENSLANDERS will die and the State Government will be held accountable if pharmacists are given doctors' powers, the Australian Medical Association Queensland chief says.

Pharmacies would be allowed to issue repeat prescriptions, sell medications like Viagra over the counter and vaccinate against a wide range of illnesses under a push by the Queensland's pharmacy lobby to increase the role of the state's 16,000 pharmacists and assistants. The State Government is looking into the proposals.

AMAQ president Dilip Dhupelia says pharmacists would need to go back to university for a few years to have the expertise to replace GPs.

"People will die if life-saving opportunities are missed and it will be in the hands of the Government if they agree to these proposals," Dr Dhupelia told The Courier-Mail.

"If pharmacists want to diagnose and treat patients, and be allowed to control and manage patient medication, they should devote the many years needed to be a skilled and qualified doctor.

"Prioritising convenience over health outcomes and letting pharmacists do what they want puts Queenslanders' health at risk."

The AMAQ says research shows that people who regularly visit their GP are healthier and live longer.