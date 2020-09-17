‘Dodgy’ car sale leaves man fined and with a damaged car

NOT only did a man get fined for driving an unregistered vehicle in what he claimed was a ‘dodgy’ car sale, but the car’s windscreen was smashed and the car stolen afterwards.

Shane Robert Love pleaded guilty on September 15 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of driving an unregistered, uninsured car with attached number plates expired.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said police intercepted the Holden Commodore on Denham St at 7.20pm on August 22 with the rego having expired or been cancelled two days earlier, which meant the car was uninsured and the plates were expired.

Love told police he had only recently purchased the car and part of the sale was he needed to obtain a roadworthy and the car was to come with six months registration.

Ms Kurtz said the seller told police they had advised Love the registration would be cancelled and he needed to renew it.

Love had a six-page criminal record and was on parole until November 2020.

He told the court he had got the roadworthy and transfer papers on the Friday and was intercepted driving that weekend.

Love also told the court the car’s windscreen was smashed while outside the police station and was stolen, with many of his personal items stolen at the same time.

Love was fined $750.