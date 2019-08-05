Dodgy childcare providers hit by sanctions

Menu
Dodgy childcare providers under scrutiny
Politics

by Matt Coughlan
5th Aug 2019 8:51 AM

THE Morrison government has suspended or shut down 10 dodgy childcare providers during the first three months of the year.

Education Minister Dan Tehan said 277 operators have been placed on the compliance register since it was set up in January last year.

"The Morrison government continues to take action against non-compliant or dodgy providers in order to protect children, families and to safeguard taxpayer dollars," he said in a statement on Monday.

Approvals for four providers in Victoria were cancelled between January and March, while two faced the same sanction in NSW.

Three providers were immediately suspended in the same period, one each in NSW, Victoria and SA, while a service in the ACT also faced sanction.

Mr Tehan said the government was also looking closely at fees charged by family day care providers.

"We have already cancelled or suspended more than a quarter of all family day care services," he said.

"The Australian government will continue to ensure that the system isn't being exploited by unscrupulous providers."

In 2017/18, the government carried out 3900 compliance checks, cancelled 217 services, and suspended 34 services.

