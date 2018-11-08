Dodgy door knocker raises suspicions as 'fake' fundraiser

HOMEOWNERS have been warned to be vigilante following reports a fake charity worker is prying on residents.

The door to door charity worker, who claimed he was a Smith Family charity representative, has reportedly targeted several residents in Rockhampton, Gracemere and the Capricorn Coast.

Rockhampton local Renee Cox posted on the 'Yeppoon Families' Facebook page about a suspicious interaction she had with a Smith Family charity representative on Thursday morning.

"The representative came across very genuine, had a photo ID etcetera, wasn't asking for donations but was wanting my licence number and digits to my credit card,” Ms Cox posted online.

When Ms Cox declined to give out her personal information, the young man took back a pamphlet he had given her.

"I then said 'can I look up the website?' and he said that it would be national not local,” she wrote.

The Smith Family is a children's charity that helps disadvantaged Australian children get the most out of their education, through different learning programs.

Ms Cox's post attracted more than 30 comments in the first four hours, with many people detailing their own experiences with the suspect door-knocking man.

"He was at my front door [Wednesday] afternoon,” Nicole Stephens commented.

"Quite pushy with getting my information and I ended up having to tell him four times 'I'm sorry I'm not giving you it'.”

Gracemere local David Anderson said his wife had an "almost identical experience” on Wednesday.

"We had a young guy door knock,” he commented on the post.

"As soon as [my wife] said that we don't give out our details, but would be happy to donate if left some information, his attitude changed to be a bit confrontational.

"She said he was a lovely kid up until she said 'no' to giving details.

"Made my wife feel very guilty. He actually said to her 'would you seek out local charities if we didn't door knock?'”

Tess Berry said a young man, with similar red hair described by many in the post, had been at her house as well.

"He had tattoos and red hair,” she said.

"He came to our door stop a few months prior representing a different charity.

"I told him 'I'm not giving my card details and I would rather donate directly to the people in need'.

Brayden Smith had a similar experience when he was pushed to sign up to a monthly debit donation 12 months ago.

"They were very pushy,” he said.

"Said I can donate a few dollars I had on me.

"They wanted me to sign up to having a (for me) fairly hefty amount debited from my bank every month.”

As if the situation wasn't strange enough, when Melanie Burns said she would show the pamphlet to her husband, the man asked for it back.

A spokesperson for The Smith Family said the organisation was looking into its face-to-face fundraisers and would find out whether the man was impersonating the charity or one of its casual fundraisers.

"We'll aim to get to the bottom of this as it's not how we operate,” the spokesperson said.