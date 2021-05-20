Dodson stays in job after investigation into shock claims

Mick Dodson remains in his job after the completion of an investigation into allegations he called a woman a “slut” and threatened her.

TREATY Commissioner Mick Dodson remains in his $290,000-a-year taxpayer funded job today after the completion of an investigation into allegations he called a woman a "slut" and threatened to "knock her f***ing lights out".

The Department of Chief Minister and Cabinet was asked to investigate the incident after a complaint was made to Minister for Treaty Selena Uibo on March 30.

The department last night confirmed the investigation by chief executive Jodie Ryan had finished, but refused to say if action would be taken.

The NT News sent several questions to the department and Chief Minster Michael Gunner asking about the outcome of the inquiry and if the woman's claims had been substantiated. Those questions were not answered. Instead, Mr Gunner provided a short statement which said:

"I was made aware of the incident at about the same time as Minister Uibo. She acted appropriately in immediately referring the matter to the CEO for the Department of Chief Minister and Cabinet."

The allegations stem from an incident in the members' bar at TIO Stadium after a football match on January 25.

Professor Dodson has not denied or confirmed the allegations. "Professor Dodson has for many years been treated for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder which emanates from childhood," his lawyer, David De Silva said.

"Professor Dodson has no recall of the incident complained of and his medical practitioners inform the disassociation is a symptom of his medical condition.

"Upon being advised of the incident Professor Dodson's immediate response to the complainant's representatives was to agree with their description of the alleged conduct as being disgraceful."

The Labor government appointed Professor Dodson to his role in February 2019 on a three-year contract.

Responses to written questions in parliament show his consultancy company - Dodson, Bauman & Associates - was paid $215,588 between July 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020, for provision of services as Treaty Commission.

But the government does not have the power to remove the Treaty Commissioner from his position. That can only be done by the Administrator following a motion supported by two-thirds of the NT Legislative Assembly.

Professor Marcia Langton from the University of Melbourne last night criticised the process, saying it discriminated against alleged victims of abuse.

"The circumstances of this inquiry, with the very limited ability and powers of the NT government to adequately give the complainant a fair hearing, (mean) we see a highly typical case of how women who are (alleged) victims of abuse are denied access to justice," she said. "This is especially typical of how Aboriginal women who are denied protection from abuse."

Opposition Leader Lia Finocchiaro called on Mr Gunner to immediately make public the outcome of the investigation. "Labor has a shocking record investigating bad behaviour," she said.

"The Chief Minister resisted a formal probe into the Member for Blain's involvement in the Labor 'Cocaine Sex' Scandal, and last month delayed a report into the disgraced MLA's 'dishonesty' - until next year.

"The Gunner Labor government can no longer sweep this under the carpet.

"The Chief Minister needs to clear the air and take a stand if the allegations levelled against the NT Treaty Commissioner are proven."

