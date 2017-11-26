Does Keppel result spell end for Tower Holding's GKI dream?

Pauline Hansen in Yeppoon with Keppel candidate Matt Loth and Tower Holdings' Terry Agnew during the election campaign.

OPINION by Adam Wratten

IN the wash-up of yesterday's state election, one result that was clearly delivered in CQ was the return of new mum Brittany Lauga to the seat of Keppel.

Mrs Lauga increased her primary vote and as of this afternoon had secured 42.64% of the total with just under 70% counted.

Historically, Keppel has switched between the major parties, with Labor having the better record in the past decade.

Heading into this election many experts were tipping a close contest.

What Saturday's result demonstrates is that the Keppel community is clearly ready to move on with the issue of developing Great Keppel Island.

The parties took very different approaches on this issue to the electorate and it was probably the main point of conversation on the Capricorn Coast during the campaign.

Certainly Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig and Mrs Lauga were on the same page on this one.

It will be interesting to now see what Tower Holdings does.

Tower boss, Terry Agnew, has invested heavily in GKI. He made a big play during the campaign where he hit the media trail with One Nation's Pauline Hanson.

Ms Hanson's party lost and Mrs Lauga's won.

Labor will now get on with fulfilling its election commitment to get work started quickly on a $25m Great Keppel Island rejuvenation project.

We wish Mr Agnew all the best for the future.