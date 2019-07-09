Does Taylor still fit into Titans’ new spine?

Gold Coast's million-dollar man remains sidelined indefinitely and Ryley Jacks' growing partnership with Tyrone Roberts has the backing of two key men.

Taylor returned to Titans HQ last month after taking 11 days of personal leave and has cut a buoyant figure at training, but the club is yet to indicate whether their star playmaker will make himself available for selection.

Jacks is a direct beneficiary of Taylor's absence and though he's feeling for his teammate, the former Storm halfback is eager to keep combining with Tyrone Roberts and put a mortgage on Gold Coast's No.7 jersey.

"I didn't feel like we were ever in that game against Manly (which the Titans lost 30-12) so that was a backwards step, but those Broncos and Warriors games I felt like we (Jacks and Roberts) were controlling the game really well," Jacks said.

Ashley Taylor is seen during the Gold Coast Titans training session on the Gold Coast, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING

"That bye didn't come at the right time, I wanted to keep playing, so hopefully this week we can keep improving that combination."

Jacks has the backing of teammates AJ Brimson and Nathan Peats, who at fullback and hooker make up Gold Coast's spine with five-eighth Roberts.

"Their combination is working well together and when they're working well together, it just flows into my game," Brimson said of Jacks and Roberts.

"If they're on the same page, the whole team's on the same page, so the more they play together the better the team's looking."

Ryley Jacks has paired solidly with Tyrone Roberts since replacing Taylor. Picture: AAP Image/Dave Hunt

While Peats is eager to see a fully-fit Taylor in action, he's been impressed by Jacks and says he's deserving of the role while Taylor rebuilds his confidence.

"As long as he (Taylor) is ready mentally, we'd love to have him back but I think Ryley's been doing a really good job as well," Peats said.

"He's a calm and relaxed kind of player and he's been doing a wonderful job.

"With Ash, it's more than just footy. You cop it sometimes for your performances on social media and from fans and all that, but at the end of the day it's just footy. Life's more important than footy."