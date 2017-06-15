26°
Does this CQ baby have the coolest name ever?

Luke Mortimer
| 15th Jun 2017 6:05 PM
BIG FAN: Justin Azzopardi and his son Vin Diesel Azzopardi, who's named after the US movie star.
BIG FAN: Justin Azzopardi and his son Vin Diesel Azzopardi, who's named after the US movie star.

VIN Diesel Azzopardi's arrival into the world was furious, but certainly not fast.

The little fellow was born to Moranbah's Justin Azzopardi and Elisha Sykes - arguably movie star Vin Diesel's biggest fans - at 3.35am on Wednesday at the Mater Hospital in Mackay.

Vin's birth came more than nine hours after Mrs Azzopardi was induced, by way of an emergency caesarean.

A result of the parents' undying love of Vin Diesel films, including The Fast and the Furious and xXx, their son's eventual name beat out another moniker, that of MotoGP rider Maverick Viñales.

North Queensland's Vin was born weighing 3460g, with a thin shock of dark hair (still more locks than his perpetually bald namesake).

"They dropped the curtains and we knew he was definitely a Vin," Mr Azzopardi laughed.

"The next day the only middle name that really matched was Diesel. That's the one. We knew it.

"Everyone has really loved the first name so far. They've had a chuckle with the second name, of course, and said it's pretty awesome.

 

Vin Diesel (foreground) escapes from Dwayne Johnson in Fast and Furious 5. Photo: Supplied
"After the emergency caesarean everything has been going well. The baby is healthy and Elisha is healthy and on the way to recovery."

A Peak Downs mine operator, Mr Azzopardi said he and Elisha had been following their favourite actor since they were both teenagers.

"I'd love to meet him, but that seems like a bit of a dream. It would be very cool," he said.

"If Vin and Vin ever met I reckon there'd be about a million photos taken."

Mr Azzopardi reckons little Vin's going to be pretty popular in coming years and will likely attract a few handshakes here and there from dedicated Diesel fans.

Interestingly, Vin's siblings Elijah, Ethan, Ariel and Jayden have wholly 'normal' names.

"But they love Vin's name," Mr Azzopardi exclaimed.

You might wonder if the couple have any out-of-the-ordinary names up their sleeve for any future children, "but this will be last one", according to Mr Azzopardi.

As well as acting in more than 25 films, Vin Diesel (real name Mark Sinclair) is also an American producer director and screenwriter.

Twice a week The Daily Mercury has photos of newborns from in and around Mackay. If you'd like us to publish your newborn baby, email the photo and details to news@dailymercury.com.au

