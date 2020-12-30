Does Yeppoon CBD need a facelift?

The Yeppoon CBD is in need of a facelift, according to Livingstone Shire councillors.

Cr Adam Belot has successfully pushed for the phasing out of red/terracotta concrete surfacing on roundabouts, footpaths and traffic islands in a bid to improve the visual amenity and vibe of Yeppoon’s CBD and surrounds.

Cr Belot said it was time to modernise and transition away from the “heavy, hot colour” by using more neutral tones and surface finishes that were “in sync with a vibrant community”.

At their last general meeting, councillors agreed to undertake consultation with relevant community and business stakeholders to find alternate options such as neutral oxide colours and exposed aggregates.

The issue was raised by Cr Belot who said members of the public had, over many years, approached him saying how impressive Emu Park looked.

“It (Emu Park) has a fantastic vibe and wonderful feel about it,” Cr Belot told his colleagues.

“The reason for that is good design ... apart from the natural beauty of Emu Park.

“That got me thinking about Yeppoon.”

An aerial view of Yeppoon.

Cr Belot said given there was going to be future works extending from the Yeppoon foreshore to James and Normanby streets, he felt it was timely that Livingstone identified what it wanted to look like as a town in the coming years.

“There are many alternate options out there,” he said.

“We’ve seen that in examples along the foreshore upgrade.

“You’ve seen it with Salt (and) the Echelon development there - so I believe there are better options that we can use.

“So this is really just making a point that we would like the organisation to advance Yeppoon.”

Cr Nigel Hutton and Mayor Andy Ireland said Livingstone needed to develop a “uniform” look across the shire that complemented its new developments like the Yeppoon foreshore.

Several councillors spoke in favour of the move pushed by Cr Belot before it was endorsed.

