Does Zeek have The Voice to win?

HOME GROWN: Singer Zeek Power hopes to turn a chair when he auditions for the new season of The Voice Australia. Season seven of The Voice premieres on Sunday at 7pm on Nine.

LOVE was the inspiration for Zeek Power to take a leap of faith and go on reality TV.

The singer songwriter, who grew up in Rockhampton and Bowen, said he never would have auditioned for The Voice without the support of his Kuwaiti wife Naz.

"I have been asked in the past to be on different shows, not just The Voice, but it never really interested me,” he said.

"It's not a hatred for TV or anything like that, but I had other things going on.

"Naz and I got married last April, but leading up to that we were living apart in separate countries for the first four or five years of our relationship.

"That definitely played a big part in the decision to try something a bit different and on a different scale like The Voice.

"I wanted to have someone here to share the experience with me, instead of watching from afar. Stuff like this has the potential to change the dynamic in someone's life, and I didn't want that big change to happen in my life until Naz was with me.

"Having a bit of calm and consistency in our lives, I was just mentally and emotionally ready.”

After graduating from Bowen State High School, Zeek, now 28, decided to move to Brisbane to pursue a career in music.

"All my family are scattered from Rockhampton north. My Dad's family is in Bowen and the majority of my mum's family are in Mackay,” he said.

"It's always lovely to go back. The further north you go it's more relaxing, the breathes are longer and the people are friendlier. But that's also the reason I left because it was too comfortable.”

In Brisbane he formed the band Slip-on Stereo, which earned a Deadly Award nomination. He also found solo success as the winner of Telstra's Second Chance Song competition and went on tour as a support act for Busby Marou.

Zeek hopes to impress The Voice coaches with an acoustic take on a Beyonce song.

At least one coach will have to turn their chair to guarantee he has a spot in the competition.

"The thing I love about stripping things back and changing the style of songs is those moments when people are listening and it's familiar to them and it's still different, and you think see it ticking over in their head,” he said.

"If anyone turns at all that would be awesome, but if I did have a pick it would be between Kelly (Rowland) or Guy (Sebastian) because stylistically their music is what I grew up listening to and I'm definitely on that vein of music myself.”

