JOBS GONE: 200 people have been left without work before Christmas.
‘Dog act’: Emerald worker on mine job losses

Timothy Cox
20th Dec 2019 10:30 AM
AN Emerald worker left in the lurch by the voluntary administration of the Cook Colliery coking coal mine called the decision "a dog act".

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, learnt a week before Christmas his job of nearly two years no longer existed.

"A colleague of mine called me," he said.

"It was completely out of left field."

About 200 people were left without work last week when Bounty Mining's Cook Colliery coking coal operation near Blackwater collapsed into voluntary administration.

"As soon as I found out it was just stress, especially this close to Christmas," the worker said.

"Now I have to focus on looking for a new job as opposed to spending quality time over Christmas."

He said while he understood the volatility of the industry, he was frustrated by the lack of communication from the company.

"It's hard to describe," he said.

"I know it's the way the industry works, but it's a bit of a dog act."

The worker said those workers who have not had to deal with the shock of unexpected job loss previously would be feeling the most vulnerable.

"A lot of people at Cook have dealt with this stuff before, but there are people new to the industry who haven't," he said.

"It's a good bunch of blokes, a good culture there. Everyone got along really well.

"So I hope everyone has a safe Christmas and happy New Year and best of luck for 2020."

