‘Dog act’: Horrible hypocrisy as Glenn outed long-term

Bulldogs winger Reimis Smith is facing just a one week ban for his dangerous tackle on Broncos captain Alex Glenn during Saturday night's clash at Suncorp Stadium.

Glenn is facing up to two months on the sideline with an MCL (medial cruciate ligament) sprain in his knee after Smith attacked the legs in a "cannonball" tackle.

The injury to the skipper was the only blight to Brisbane's happiest evening in more than three months as they ended their six-game losing streak with a 26-8 victory over the Bulldogs.

It is Glenn's third injury so far this season, having pulled his hamstring during the pre-season and a calf niggle ruling him out of the opening rounds of the competition.

The luckless 31-year-old had scans on Sunday.

"Unfortunately Alex sustained a high-grade MCL injury confirmed by an MRI this morning (Sunday)," Broncos Head of Performance Paul Devlin said.

"He is now in a knee brace to allow the ligament to heal and will be out of action for around six to eight weeks."

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold said on Saturday night it would be a big loss for the club without Glenn.

Alex Glenn is facing two months out.



"He is not real good," Seibold said.

"It's his MCL (medial cruciate ligament) so he will be in brace and miss a period of footy. He won't need an operation but he will get a scan tomorrow. They are not concerned about his ACL.

Alex Glenn off with right knee injury after nasty tackle. Contact from tackle causes knee to violently collapse in, brings concern for MCL sprain with ACL also put under stress in this position. Hoping for isolated MCL sprain w no ACL/meniscus involvement #NRLBroncosBulldogs pic.twitter.com/23BcgY61uS — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) July 11, 2020



"Lexi is our captain and has been in and out of the team a bit this year.

"We get one or two players back and we lose a couple. It has been the story of our season.

"I thought Lexi's defence was really strong so we will miss him. It is on report so the match review committee will have a look at that.

"Lexi knew straight away. He felt the pop."

It was the only sour note for an otherwise joyous Saturday night for the Brisbane playing group.

Brisbane forward Patrick Carrigan said it was a huge blow heading into this week's clash with the Tigers.

"I don't know the extent of it but any player that get's injured you obviously feel for them, especially Lexi," he said.

"He plays with his heart on his sleeve and commits to everything he does each week.

"He's pretty important on the left edge with Milly (Milford) so I hope it's not too bad.

"He brings a bit of the energy even though he's a bit of an older fella. It's good to listen to him as a younger guy."

Originally published as 'Dog act': Horrible hypocrisy as Glenn outed long-term