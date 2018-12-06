Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
File photo of a screwdriver
File photo of a screwdriver heinteh
Crime

Dog and cat mixed up in alleged Gympie screwdriver stabbing

Shelley Strachan
by
6th Dec 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

"SO I don't get bail your honour?" a young Gympie man accused of a screwdriver stabbing asked in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

"You're too much of a danger," magistrate Chris Callaghan told Byron Adrian Orr-Harris, 25, who is charged with unlawful wounding on October 5.

Gympie Magistrates Court had been told Orr-Harris had attempted to stab a friend's dog with a screwdriver and had then stabbed his friend in the thigh.

"It's more than bizarre," Mr Callaghan said.

"His wounding of (a person) over what appears to be a dog attacking a cat is something we need to protect the community from," he said, remanding Orr-Harris in custody until February 4.

gympie court gympie crime gympie magistrates court gympie police stabbing
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Rocky intersection one of the worst for red light fines

    premium_icon Rocky intersection one of the worst for red light fines

    News Intersection enters into Queensland's top 10 for shameful statistics

    Hefty fine imposed after labourer's hand amputated

    premium_icon Hefty fine imposed after labourer's hand amputated

    News $80k fine imposed after workplace incident results in amputation.

    Bindi's caretakers transcend race, religion and politics

    premium_icon Bindi's caretakers transcend race, religion and politics

    News banner for James Cook University's new GP training site

    Storm got a bit wild for 13 school children in bus crash

    premium_icon Storm got a bit wild for 13 school children in bus crash

    News The owner of Young's Bus Service has spoken out today

    Local Partners