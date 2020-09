A man was taken to Rockhampton Hospital late this afternoon after he was attacked by a dog.

A MAN was taken to hospital late this afternoon after he was attacked by a dog in North Rockhampton.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to Wood St about 5.39pm.

The QAS spokesman said a man in his 30s sustained a flesh wound to an arm and was taken via ambulance to Rockhampton Hospital.