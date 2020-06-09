Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Clyde and Diana Wode. Diana was the victim of a dog attack earlier this year. Picture: Allan Reinikka
Clyde and Diana Wode. Diana was the victim of a dog attack earlier this year. Picture: Allan Reinikka
Letters to the Editor

Dog attack victim thanks those who helped her recovery

Contributed
9th Jun 2020 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EARLIER this year I was the victim of a dog attack and suffered injuries all over my body.

I would like to thank Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics for their outstanding work for their care and assistance for pain relief. They made me comfortable and dressed my wounds to be transported to Rockhampton Hospital.

I was in terrible pain and they settled me by talking to me the whole time – their care and compassion for their patients is outstanding.

I would also like to thank the two paramedics who transported me to hospital. They came to visit me a couple of times and it made such a difference in my recovery.

A big thank you to my granddaughter for all she did to help. She was very courageous.

There were also two young neighbours who jumped the fence and stayed with me while ambulance officers were preparing me for transportation.

I would like to thank the doctors and nurses in the emergency department at Rockhampton Hospital for the way they looked after me and my family while I was being attended to before being taken to surgery.

I would like to thank the staff in emergency for coming to see me a couple of times while I was there. Their interest in me was really uplifting, it helped me in my recovery.

I would like to thank the surgeons and nurse who spent several hours cleaning and fixing my wounds. It was after 1am when they finished in the operating theatre.

After I spent a week in hospital recovering, I was transferred to the rehab centre for a week. While I was in rehab the transition care program people came and arranged for me to be able to leave hospital early, having all my care at home. The care I received over a 12-week period was case management, nursing (wound care), domestic support, occupational health and allied health assistant visits.

Also, Blue Nurses came to visit me daily. I can’t thank them enough for their assistance.

Words cannot describe how thankful I am that such a program exists within our community. Without this program, I would have spent a long time in hospital.

My sincere thanks to everyone, I am now well on the way to recovery thanks for all the help I received.

Diana Wode, Koongal

dog attack letters to the editor
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Four cars allegedly stolen in youth crime spree across CQ

        premium_icon Four cars allegedly stolen in youth crime spree across CQ

        News A group of youths allegedly went on the rampage on Monday night and Tuesday morning stealing cash, property and four cars.

        Rocky River Festival 2020 future officially announced

        premium_icon Rocky River Festival 2020 future officially announced

        Entertainment ‘This event will be a community celebration of resilience and creativity showing...

        UPDATE: Juveniles charged for allegedly stealing car

        premium_icon UPDATE: Juveniles charged for allegedly stealing car

        News Police found the vehicle abandoned with the engine still running.

        True hard working, good bloke killed in farm accident

        premium_icon True hard working, good bloke killed in farm accident

        News Family and friends mourn the loss of the Bajool man.