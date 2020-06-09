Dog attack victim thanks those who helped her recovery

Clyde and Diana Wode. Diana was the victim of a dog attack earlier this year. Picture: Allan Reinikka

EARLIER this year I was the victim of a dog attack and suffered injuries all over my body.

I would like to thank Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics for their outstanding work for their care and assistance for pain relief. They made me comfortable and dressed my wounds to be transported to Rockhampton Hospital.

I was in terrible pain and they settled me by talking to me the whole time – their care and compassion for their patients is outstanding.

I would also like to thank the two paramedics who transported me to hospital. They came to visit me a couple of times and it made such a difference in my recovery.

A big thank you to my granddaughter for all she did to help. She was very courageous.

There were also two young neighbours who jumped the fence and stayed with me while ambulance officers were preparing me for transportation.

I would like to thank the doctors and nurses in the emergency department at Rockhampton Hospital for the way they looked after me and my family while I was being attended to before being taken to surgery.

I would like to thank the staff in emergency for coming to see me a couple of times while I was there. Their interest in me was really uplifting, it helped me in my recovery.

I would like to thank the surgeons and nurse who spent several hours cleaning and fixing my wounds. It was after 1am when they finished in the operating theatre.

After I spent a week in hospital recovering, I was transferred to the rehab centre for a week. While I was in rehab the transition care program people came and arranged for me to be able to leave hospital early, having all my care at home. The care I received over a 12-week period was case management, nursing (wound care), domestic support, occupational health and allied health assistant visits.

Also, Blue Nurses came to visit me daily. I can’t thank them enough for their assistance.

Words cannot describe how thankful I am that such a program exists within our community. Without this program, I would have spent a long time in hospital.

My sincere thanks to everyone, I am now well on the way to recovery thanks for all the help I received.

Diana Wode, Koongal