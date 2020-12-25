Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An Amamoor woman was taken to hospital last night after she was bitten on the face by a dog.
An Amamoor woman was taken to hospital last night after she was bitten on the face by a dog.
News

Dog bites woman on face at Amamoor

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
24th Dec 2020 9:54 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An Amamoor woman was taken to hospital last night after she was bitten on the face by a dog.

The woman, in her 50s, suffered the injuries at a private residence in the Mary Valley township about 8pm.

She was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* 8 Gympie nights out that went horribly wrong

* REVEALED: The 10 most expensive Gympie property sales in 2020

* 'Misconception': CEO says repeal not about developers first

* OPINION: Why wildfire charges shouldn't detract from inquiry

* 15 major developments approved by the council in 2020

amamoor ambulance dog bite dog bite on face mary valley
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Worker chases $800k after Central Queensland mine mishap

        Premium Content Worker chases $800k after Central Queensland mine mishap

        News The miner had to undergo a knee reconstruction that involved removing and using part of hamstring from his uninjured leg.

        VIDEO: Teen in coma after ‘intentional’ hit-and-run

        Premium Content VIDEO: Teen in coma after ‘intentional’ hit-and-run

        Crime The man was on the phone with his girlfriend as he went under the wheels.

        Bricklayer’s drug stash while unemployed

        Premium Content Bricklayer’s drug stash while unemployed

        News A bricklayer busted with drugs, a bullet and drug utensils was out of work.

        DISGUSTING: Thieves attack sailing for disabled facility

        Premium Content DISGUSTING: Thieves attack sailing for disabled facility

        News This senseless act against a Capricorn Coast organisation is hard to believe.