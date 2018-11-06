Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A dog has been killed after the car it was caught in a fire at Monkland yesterday.
A dog has been killed after the car it was caught in a fire at Monkland yesterday. Allan Reinikka
News

Dog burned alive trapped in Gympie car fire

scott kovacevic
by
6th Nov 2018 12:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ELECTRICAL fault has been named as the cause of a car fire which burned a dog to death at Monkland yesterday.

Emergency services were called to a car park on Edwin Campion Dr at 3.50pm.

The fire was extinguished within five minutes, but it was too late to save the dog which a Queensland Fire Services spokeswoman said had to be "extracted from the car with the jaws of life".

She said the fire investigator found the cause of the fire was an electrical fault in the car.

It is unknown where the car's owner was at the time.

RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty said he was unaware of the specific details in this case but in the past four days they had received 23 complaints about dogs being left in hot cars and 24 complaints about them being left without shade.

RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty said they had received 23 complaints over the past four days about dogs being left in hot cars.
RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty said they had received 23 complaints over the past four days about dogs being left in hot cars. Contributed/Dalby Herald

"Surely people must be aware of the dangers. It beggars belief that people are ignoring the warnings," he said.

"If it's thirty degrees outside, the temperature inside a car can potentially rise to well over forty degrees in less than five minutes.

"This weekend and early next week we're talking of temperatures close to 40 degrees."

dogs editors picks fire gympie fire gympie news rspca
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Popular Rocky road to close again for $3.88M works

    Popular Rocky road to close again for $3.88M works

    Council News CYCLONE damaged roads and slopes will take around five months to be repaired.

    CQ researcher receives grant for disease detection research

    premium_icon CQ researcher receives grant for disease detection research

    News Smart technology helps to detect disease in livestock

    Rocky fast approaching saturation point for digital signs

    premium_icon Rocky fast approaching saturation point for digital signs

    News New sign redesigned to blend in with Raine & Horne building

    Wave of discontent tabled at Livingstone council meeting

    premium_icon Wave of discontent tabled at Livingstone council meeting

    News Surf Lake in the spotlight for the wrong reasons

    Local Partners