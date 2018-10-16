Dog cops blame for P-plater's power pole smash

A BUCASIA P-plate driver who slammed his car into a power pole while nearly three times the legal alcohol limit claimed he lost control when a dog dashed onto the road.

Andrew William Manning, 18, also told police attending the scene of the crash at Edmonds Street, Bucasia about 12.50am on September 9 he could not be over the limit as he only drank a few beers.

However, appearing before Mackay Magistrates Court on Monday, a "deeply regretful" Manning admitted to Magistrate Damien Dwyer that he had not been truthful about the extent of his drinking.

Manning, who appeared without a lawyer, pleaded guilty to driving over the middle alcohol limit while on a provisional licence, which requires drivers to blow zero.

Reading through paperwork linked to the case, Mr Dwyer said Manning really "started with a six" when it came to his first conviction of any kind ( ultimately not recorded).

Prosecutor Chelsea Pearson detailed the agreed facts.

"On arrival, (police) observed a white Holden Commodore sedan had collided front-on with a power pole ... ," she said. "The male person was next to the vehicle, which had deployed airbags and sustained significant front end damage."

Manning stated he "had swerved to avoid a dog which had run onto the road, crashing into the pole as a result".

"When advised a breath test would be conducted, the male person stated 'I don't remember drinking any alcohol'," Ms Pearson said.

Manning later told police he had "some alcohol earlier in the night (three full-strength beers) and would be very surprised if he blew over the limit."

Ms Pearson said Manning had been taken to hospital and recorded a blood alcohol level of 0.134 per cent.

Asked if he had anything to say, Manning told Mr Dwyer he took full responsibility for his "very stupid decision".

He was fined $1450 and disqualified from driving for nine months.