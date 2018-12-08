'Dog fighting' case before Toowoomba court

CHARGES against a man accused of being involved in a dog fighting ring outside Toowoomba have been adjourned by the city's Magistrates Court.

Glenn John Wilson was not in court yesterday for the mention of his charges but was represented by a solicitor.

The 48-year-old is facing a string of animal welfare charges after the RSPCA uncovered evidence of what it believed to be a dog fighting ring on the city's outskirts.

He is charged with two counts of knowingly permitting a prohibited event to be organised or supply an animal or premises for the event arising from the alleged dog fighting as well as four counts of failing to provide appropriate treatment for injury, four of fail to provide appropriate accommodation or living conditions, three of failing to provide appropriate food and water and one count of impersonation of an authorised officer or inspector.

He has not as yet been required to enter any pleas to the charges.

The Chronicle understands the RSPCA will claim that after receiving a report, inspectors found a number of dogs at a Kingsthorpe property with scars and injuries the organisation claimed were as a result of dog fighting.

The maximum penalty for a dog fighting-related offence is one year's imprisonment or a $39,165 fine.

It is believed further discussions and negotiations on the charges were being conducted between prosecution and defence.

Magistrate Kay Ryan therefore adjourned the case for hearing mention back in Toowoomba Magistrates Court on January 18.

Wilson remains on bail.

