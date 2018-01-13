WATCH: Dog-friendly cafes set tails wagging

DOG lovers everywhere know the pain of having to leave your dog at home when you're going out for a coffee, a quick bite to eat or a day out with mates.

Hitting the town with your favourite pooch isn't just a trendy, hipster fashion for the big city urbanites.

It's taken off right here in the Rockhampton region.

Here, The Morning Bulletin has compiled a list of top cafes as well as your favourite beaches, parks and eateries that are dog friendly, so your beloved companion never has to miss out on a fun outing again.

Over the summer holidays, the Capricornia district offers a wide range of activities to keep both yourself and your furry friend occupied.

Percy, Koda and waitress Quara Swanepoel at CoffeeSociety. Allan Reinikka ROK120118apupucci

Eateries

These cafes, bars and restaurants are just some that welcome dogs outside their venues.

Coffee Society from 5.30am-3.30pm

The Giddy Goat from 7am-11pm

Two Professors from 5.30am-5.30pm

Cheese and Biscuits from 7am-4pm

Water Line Restaurant from 7am-10.30pm

Dingles Cafe and Bar from 7am-11.45pm

Coffee Society owners, Spencer Chapman and his wife Ayden, both come from hospitality backgrounds and have operated the East St cafe for the past nine months.

"It's just what we like: we love selling, we enjoy getting to interact with our customers and just kind of making people's day with a cup of coffeee," Mr Chapman said.

A dog lover himself and a proud owner of two dogs, a wolf hound cross named Maggie and a great dane cross named Luna, Mr Chapman welcomes dogs in his alfresco area.

"Most mornings people bring in their dogs from 5.30am in the morning. It's nice down in this area by the river front."

Mr Chapman said his cafe was accommodating to pooches during the hot summer days, and would offer water as well as doggie-chinos.

Supervisor of Yeppoon's Water Line Restaurant Sharon Spelling is a dog lover herself and said they were welcome at the sea front restaurant.

"We've got a nice grassed area on the lawn where owners can sit at picnic tables under umbrellas with their pets," she said.

"We have bowls of water out there and it's shady.

"We even sell home-made dog treats for puppies... they're only $2 each and are organic, healthy and a nice treat."

Carol Dingles opened Dingles Cafe and Bar in April last year with her sister Sue.

"We definitely welcome dogs outside," Ms Dingles said.

"We love it. We give them water and offer them a treat if it's okay with their owner."

Nugget loves to spend the hot summer days at his favourite beach. Amber Hooker

Beaches

These beaches provide off-leash areas that allow dogs to run free and catch some waves:

Farnborough Beach at Yeppoon

Bangalee boat ramp south to Barwells Creek at Yeppoon

Fisherman's Beach at Emu Park

Nugget catching some waves at Fisherman's Beach, Emu Park. Amber Hooker

Parks

These parks are also leash-free.