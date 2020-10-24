Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Pets & Animals

Dog gives birth to rare lime green puppy

by Alexis Carey
24th Oct 2020 7:43 AM

 

An extremely rare lime green-coloured puppy - named "Pistachio" - has been born on an Italian farm.

The tiny pup was delivered on October 9 and was part of a litter of five from one of Italian farmer Cristian Mallocci's mixed-breed working dogs.

However, while Pistachio's brothers and sisters were all white, he arrived with a distinctive lime-green coat.

Mr Mallocci, who lives on the island of Sardinia, told Reuters he hoped his unusual dog would spread some cheer around the globe during the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

 

Pistachio’s siblings were all white. Picture: Cristian Mallocci
Pistachio’s siblings were all white. Picture: Cristian Mallocci

He said homes would be found for the rest of the litter, but that Pistachio would remain on the farm and eventually follow in his mum's sheep-guarding footsteps.

The exact cause of Pistachio's unusual colouring isn't known, although one theory is that it could be caused by a bile pigment known as biliverdin.

It is found in dogs' placentas, and can mix with amniotic fluid during birth, which can stain light-coloured fur.

There are several theories behind Pistachio’s distinctive colouring. Picture: Cristian Mallocci
There are several theories behind Pistachio’s distinctive colouring. Picture: Cristian Mallocci

Another possibility for the green tint is meconium - a baby mammal's first bowel movement - which can enter the amniotic sac and colour the coat.

Whatever the cause, previous cases of rare green pups have proven the green tinge is only temporary, and will fade away as the hair grows.

While Pistachio is definitely rare, there have been several other green-hued dogs born in recent year with monikers to match, including Hulk the white German Shepherd puppy, who was delivered in the US in January.

Originally published as Dog gives birth to rare lime green puppy

More Stories

animal editors picks . lifestyle pet puppy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hospital ramping issue reflares after patients left waiting

        Premium Content Hospital ramping issue reflares after patients left waiting

        News Fingers are being pointed between State and Federal Governments over blame for Rocky Hospital’s ongoing ramping issue.

        NAMED: Rocky’s drink and drug-drivers

        Premium Content NAMED: Rocky’s drink and drug-drivers

        Crime Here’s the names of those found guilty this week.

        CQ Centurions keen for cracking start to NQ Champs

        Premium Content CQ Centurions keen for cracking start to NQ Champs

        Cricket Coach confident he’s got the team that can claim the crown.

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Time for the north to build the new

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Time for the north to build the new

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.